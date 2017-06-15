The Main Slice restaurant opens in North Myrtle Beach, Vanna White tries a slice

Vanna White, star of Wheel of Fortune and Grand Strand native, paid a visit to The Main Slice. (Source: The Main Slice)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A new pizzeria opened last week in North Myrtle Beach and a famous native was among the first to try it out.

Vanna White, star of Wheel of Fortune and Grand Strand native, paid a visit to The Main Slice after hearing the buzz, said Owner Derrick Nunziante. He said it was a great opening weekend, and the location – 209 Main Street – plays a big part in that.

“We love the history of Main Street and everything that it represents," said Nunziante. "So we wanted to come in and restore the history of what it has here, but kind of build a new vibe.”

The Main Slice offers New York-style pizza and caters to those coming right off the beach or strolling the street.

