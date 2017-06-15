New EMS station in the works for Florence County

Florence County EMS will soon be getting life-saving medical gear. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - There are new efforts to help get you emergency services faster.

Florence County Council is moving forward with yet another project voters approved in the second capital sales project.

A new EMS station is soon to come to a part of the county in need.

Ball Park Road, near the Honda Plant in Timmonsville, will soon be the area where that new EMS Station is built.

The location will help serve emergency needs in that area.

Right now, the project is in the design phase and there’s no word on when construction will begin.

The project will cost a total of $750,000.

On Thursday, county council is expected to approve $80,000 to begin installing water and sewer for the EMS station.

