'It was our Disney World:' Remembering the Myrtle Beach Pavilion

On Friday, Ripley’s Haunted Adventure on Ocean Boulevard will open its new Laser Strike starting at 12 p.m. “Laser Strike feels like you stepped into a real-life video game,” said general manager Pablo Chavez.More >>
On Friday, Ripley’s Haunted Adventure on Ocean Boulevard will open its new Laser Strike starting at 12 p.m. “Laser Strike feels like you stepped into a real-life video game,” said general manager Pablo Chavez.More >>
Horry County Schools is looking into various options for security in schools, including hiring private armed security guards.More >>
Horry County Schools is looking into various options for security in schools, including hiring private armed security guards.More >>
Dollar General has announced a series of management hiring events all throughout South Carolina next week, according to a press release.More >>
Dollar General has announced a series of management hiring events all throughout South Carolina next week, according to a press release.More >>
This weekend, a former boxing professional will host a charity golf tournament as a fundraiser to bring a Boxing Legend Hall of Fame to Myrtle Beach.More >>
This weekend, a former boxing professional will host a charity golf tournament as a fundraiser to bring a Boxing Legend Hall of Fame to Myrtle Beach.More >>
A swimming advisory issued for a portion of Surfside Beach has been lifted, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.More >>
A swimming advisory issued for a portion of Surfside Beach has been lifted, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.More >>
A panhandler is out of business after a car dealership's viral post.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.More >>
Parents of Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier will hold a press conference Thursday days after Warmbier was released after being detained in North Korea for more than a year.More >>
New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.More >>
New details have been released for the two fugitives accused of killing two corrections officers.More >>
The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was medically evacuated from North Korea and arrived in Cincinnati late Tuesday.More >>
The 22-year-old University of Virginia student was medically evacuated from North Korea and arrived in Cincinnati late Tuesday.More >>
The congressional baseball game will go on as scheduled.More >>
The congressional baseball game will go on as scheduled.More >>
A 61-year-old Ohio man has been arrested after threatening an officer and chaining up his dog on the bed of a pickup truck.More >>
A 61-year-old Ohio man has been arrested after threatening an officer and chaining up his dog on the bed of a pickup truck.More >>
Two officers with the state Department of Corrections were treated at the scene of a prison riot at Trenton Correctional Institute in Edgefield County.More >>
Two officers with the state Department of Corrections were treated at the scene of a prison riot at Trenton Correctional Institute in Edgefield County.More >>
With the temperature nearing the 100-degree mark most days, it's tempting to take a quick dip in the nearest swimming pool, pond, or lake.More >>
With the temperature nearing the 100-degree mark most days, it's tempting to take a quick dip in the nearest swimming pool, pond, or lake.More >>