Little River man wins the lottery twice in two days

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) - A Little River man is thanking his lucky stars after winning the lottery not once, but twice.

According to a press release, the unidentified man checked his Powerball ticket Monday and discovered he’d won $100,000.

The following morning, he realized he had a second ticket and won another $100,000.

He waited until he and his wife were in the car on the way to the Lottery's claims center in Columbia to tell her about the second win, according to the release.

"Wouldn't it be great if we know the other people that won," she said.

"You're looking at that winner," he said laughing. "The other ticket's on the dash."

The release stated the man bought both tickets at the Food Lion on S.C. 9 in Longs for last Saturday's $447 Million Powerball jackpot drawing.

Surprisingly, he missed the jackpot by only one number.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.