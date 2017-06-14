Little River man wins the lottery twice in two days

A Little River man is thanking his lucky stars after winning the lottery not once, but twice.More >>
One man was shot and killed at a home on Beau Street in Conway late Tuesday night, according to Horry County Police. No suspect is in custody at this time.More >>
Surveillance footage released Wednesday by the Conway Police Department shows a confrontation that reportedly took place at Conway High School last month between the head football coach and a student.More >>
A new pizzeria that just opened in North Myrtle Beach had a famous face as one of its first customers.More >>
Coastal Carolina added four names – Will Latcham, Jordan Gore, Wood Myers and Andrew Beckwith – to the list of those selected in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft on Wednesday.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.More >>
A new study by Schools.com ranked Troy University as the No. 1 four-year college in Alabama.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces homicide charges.More >>
