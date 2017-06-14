Vanna White visits just-opened North Myrtle Beach pizzeria

North Myrtle Beach native Vanna White, center, tried out a just-opened pizzeria along Main Street. (Source: Derrick Nunziante)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A new pizzeria that just opened in North Myrtle Beach had a famous face as one of its first customers.

North Myrtle Beach native and Wheel of Fortune star Vanna White stopped by The Main Slice, which opened for business last week, after hearing buzz about the eatery, according to owner Derrick Nunziante.

Located on Main Street, the restaurant offers New York-style pizza and caters to those coming right off the beach or strolling the street.

It’s one of a number of new businesses expected to open along Main Street.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.