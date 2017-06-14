Four more Chants drafted

Coastal Carolina added four names – Will Latcham, Jordan Gore, Wood Myers and Andrew Beckwith – to the list of those selected in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft on Wednesday.More >>
The Carolina Country Music Festival may be over, but police are still going over what went well and what could be tweaked for next year.More >>
The Darlington County School District is holding six public forum meetings to hear from the community before it starts to build three new schools that will replace six aging ones.More >>
Seven magistrate offices in Horry County handle lawsuits up to $7,500, and criminal cases with the potential for a 30-day sentence or up to a $1,000 fine.More >>
Surveillance footage released Wednesday by the Conway Police Department shows a confrontation that reportedly took place at Conway High School last month between the head football coach and a student.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is heading the investigating into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, has expanded the inquiry to include an examination of possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
In Massachusetts on Monday, a woman gave birth on the sidewalk. The event was a shocker for everyone involved.More >>
