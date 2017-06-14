Police pleased by low number of arrests during CCMF

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The Carolina Country Music Festival may be over, but police are still going over what went well and what could be tweaked for next year.

Saturday night alone, the festival brought out more than 32,000 people and, according to reports and arrests, a very small number of them got in trouble on the site.

“I think we had approximately 30 arrests for misdemeanor violations. We had no violent crimes reported on the event site, so we were very pleased with that,” Myrtle Beach Police Lt. Joey Crosby said.

WMBF News did research using the department's online database, and counted about 30 arrests from what would be considered the event site.

Crosby said officers were expecting a very large crowd as soon as the CCMF lineup was announced. From there, police made sure they'd have more than enough eyes on the crowd.

“We were able to see the entire crowd, so we were able to see those individuals who were maybe getting out of line or becoming disorderly and able to address that quickly before that spread into a major incident,” Crosby said.

Festival attendees probably noticed just how many officers were there and Crosby said communication was vital for not only all of those officers, but event staff as well.

Crosby added that the night didn't end after each closing act, which is why extra law enforcement agencies were brought in to help.

“Because we knew once those individuals left the event site, they either had to walk home or go into an additional establishment to continue their evening. So we wanted to make sure we had the presence on Ocean Boulevard to make sure they were safe,” Crosby said.

Police also gave credit to the festival goers and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

“They communicated with us and we were able to engage with each other. I think overall it was a great experience for everyone. I know we had a great time,” Crosby said.

