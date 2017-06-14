Law enforcement, lifeguards taking part in training exercise at Myrtle Beach State Park

Seven magistrate offices in Horry County handle lawsuits up to $7,500, and criminal cases with the potential for a 30-day sentence or up to a $1,000 fine.More >>
Surveillance footage released Wednesday by the Conway Police Department shows a confrontation that reportedly took place at Conway High School last month between the head football coach and a student.More >>
Police officers and lifeguards are taking part in a training exercise Wednesday evening on the beach at the Myrtle Beach State Park.More >>
While the No. 00 Haas Automation Ford Mustang is piloted by a relatively fresh face in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, it was a tenacious veteran whose heroics in the early 1980s made the No. 00 synonymous with winning. .More >>
A portion of Surfside Beach has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
Tennessee couple charged with bolting 5-year-old boy to floor.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
In Massachusetts on Monday, a woman gave birth on the sidewalk. The event was a shocker for everyone involved.More >>
Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who is heading the investigating into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election, has expanded the inquiry to include an examination of possible obstruction of justice by President Donald Trump.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.More >>
