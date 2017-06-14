Law enforcement, lifeguards taking part in training exercise at - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Law enforcement, lifeguards taking part in training exercise at Myrtle Beach State Park

Pier at Myrtle Beach State Park (Source: Erin Edwards) Pier at Myrtle Beach State Park (Source: Erin Edwards)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Don’t be alarmed, it’s just a training exercise.

According to Krystal Dotson, spokesperson for the Horry County Police Department, police officers and lifeguards are taking part in a training exercise Wednesday evening on the beach at the Myrtle Beach State Park.

It is unknown how long the training will last.

