Law enforcement, lifeguards taking part in training exercise at Myrtle Beach State Park

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Don’t be alarmed, it’s just a training exercise.

According to Krystal Dotson, spokesperson for the Horry County Police Department, police officers and lifeguards are taking part in a training exercise Wednesday evening on the beach at the Myrtle Beach State Park.

It is unknown how long the training will last.

