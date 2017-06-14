Deal Diva: Father's Day gift ideas for under $50

There are a number of golf gifts for dad for under $50. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Whether dad is a pro or still 'green' behind the ears, there's a golf gift dad will enjoy.

You can even find gifts for under $50.

Golf hats

"Dads love golf hats, says Rick Richards, with PGA Tour Superstore in Myrtle Beach.

For $24.99, there are all brands, colors and styles to choose from. Richards said the hats make a good gift for the non-golfer as some of the mesh and dry-fit styles will keep dad cool this summer.

Golf swing guide

If dad is a beginner or has gotten a lit bit better with his swing, Richards said there are great golf tools to help him improve.

"We have a swing guide. It's actually a training tool that fits on the golf club that helps the beginning player or intermediate player learn to correctly cock and uncock his wrist in the swing. It's a great training aide and it's only $34.99," Richards said.

Golf club covers

Dad has to protect his clubs. If he has a favorite sports team, we've got him covered.

"We have a three-pack of head covers for the Pittsburgh Steelers, which makes a great gift for dad at $37.99," Richards said. "We have a South Carolina Gamecocks towel, which if dad is in South Carolina he is going to love this for $17.99, and we have a Green Bay driver head cover that's $19.99."

Golf balls

Golf balls are considered a traditional Father's Day gift, and you can go high-end or low-end, depending on dad's golf level.

"It's the Titlelist Pro V1 golf balls. It's the No. 1-selling golf ball in the world, and it's the No. 1-played golf ball on the tour, and we sell these like they're going out of style in our store," Richards said.

They sell for $47.99 a dozen, but if you don't think dad is ready for nearly $50 golf balls, you may want to try another brand, better for a new golfer.

"This is one of the popular ones, for the amateur player is the Bridgestone B330 RX golf ball," Richards said. "It is a great soft-feeling ball that is very good on distance and very good on spin control, and these are only $39.99."

Golf shirt

On or off the course, any dad will appreciate a PGA Tour Air Flux golf shirt for only $29.99

"It's a light-weight shirt, and it's got moisture-wicking capabilities, so it keeps dad nice and dry and it's a very cool shirt for summer," Richards said.

Golf socks

"Pretty much everybody's seen the movie Caddyshack one or more times, and in our store we have Caddyshack-themed golf socks. How cool is that?" Richards said. "If dad is hip and dad wants a very unique gift that his buddies are going to kid about and have a lot of fun with, he will love to have some Caddyshack golf socks."

