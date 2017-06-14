Surveillance footage shows incident between Conway High football coach, student

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Surveillance footage shows a confrontation between the Conway High School football coach and a student. (Source: Conway Police Department)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Surveillance footage obtained Wednesday by WMBF News shows a confrontation that reportedly took place at Conway High School last month between the head football coach and a student.

Coach Chuck Jordan, who also serves as an administrative assistant, was placed on paid administrative leave, and a student was also disciplined following the May 26 incident, Horry County Schools spokesperson Teal Britton previously said.

She added a substitute teacher was also disciplined.

Video of the incident shows Jordan appearing to place his hands on the student's shoulders and force him into a small hallway or alcove off of the main hallway, where the interaction starts.

