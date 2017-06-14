UPDATE: Swimming advisory lifted for portion of Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A swimming advisory issued for a portion of Surfside Beach has been lifted, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

A press release stated the affected area was at 16th Avenue North. The advisory was issued Tuesday after routine sampling showed a high level of bacteria.

Samples taken Wednesday showed the levels had returned to normal.

