Temporary swimming advisory issued for portion of Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A portion of Surfside Beach has been placed under a temporary swimming advisory, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

A press release stated the affected area is at 16th Avenue North. The advisory was issued after routine sampling showed a high level of bacteria.

Temporary advisory signs have been placed at the impacted area, according to DHEC.

