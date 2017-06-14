FIRST ALERT: Storm chances increasing

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Thunderstorms will be common at times each afternoon and evening through the rest of the week and into the weekend as the humidity remains high.

A few showers and storms will drift across the region during the late evening hours tonight before tapering off around midnight. It will be a very mild and muggy night with temperatures dropping into the lower 70s by daybreak Wednesday.

Thursday will be another hot and humid day with temperatures reaching to near 90 at the beach and lower 90s across the Pee Dee. The afternoon hours will see storms starting to fire up in some areas and drift towards the beach. Thursday's risk of storms is 30%.

Friday through the weekend will see the generally unsettled weather pattern continuing. Each day will be very warm and humid with afternoon and evening showers and storms likely at times. Pinpointing the day with the most widespread thunderstorm activity is tough, but right now, Friday looks to be the most stormy.

Very little in the way of severe weather is expected, but storms will likely have locally heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning at times. Remember "when thunder roars, go indoors." If you can hear thunder, you're close enough to the storm to be at risk from lightning.