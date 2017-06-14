Portion of Dragon's Lair will make way for new tenants at Broadway at the Beach

A portion of Dragon's Lair Fantasy Golf Course at Broadway at the Beach will make way for new tenants. (Source: Dragon's Lair Facebook page)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – More changes are coming to Broadway at the Beach.

According to Lei Gainer, a spokesperson for Burroughs and Chapin, which owns Broadway at the Beach, a portion of Dragon’s Lair Fantasy Golf Course is being removed “to accommodate future offerings.”

Those tenants will be announced once everything is finalized, according to Gainer. She added that Dragon’s Lair is open daily, with 18 holes of miniature golf available for play.

It’s the latest change to come to Broadway at the Beach over the last several months.

On Monday, Paula Deen’s Family Kitchen opened its doors in a space overlooking Lake Broadway. Also, on June 5, the highly anticipated Dave & Buster’s location began welcoming guests.

Also, earlier this month, the section of Broadway at the Beach that had been known as “Celebrity Square” for years was renamed “The Avenue.”

That change came with the opening of Dave & Buster’s. The Avenue is also the location of the new Hard Rock Café’ location, Wahlburgers, which opened last year, and the American Tap House.

