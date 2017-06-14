Lake City Police searching for man wanted for club shooting

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) - The Lake City Police Department is searching for Johnathan Kirby in connection to the shooting on Saturday night in the parking lot of Mary’s Club. He is wanted for attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a news release from the LCPD.

Kirby is described as 5’6 and 160 pounds. If you have any information of Kirby’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the LCPD at (843)-374-5411.

