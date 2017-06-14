Lake City Police searching for man wanted for club shooting

A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed on Highway 501 in front of the Tanger Outlets early Wednesday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms.More >>
One man was shot and killed at a home on Beau Street in Conway late Tuesday night, according to Horry County Police. No suspect is in custody at this time.More >>
The Lake City Police Department is searching for Johnathan Kirby in connection to the shooting on Saturday night in the parking lot of Mary’s Club.More >>
South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan says he's safe after shots were fired at a baseball field where he had attended practice earlier Wednesday morning.More >>
A woman who created a striking photo of a man playing guitar in the ocean by moonlight is hoping to track the mystery musician down on social media.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier is back home after North Korea detained him more than a year before releasing him Tuesday.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
"The victim was screaming and begging for her life, saying, 'Please daddy, don't,'" a prosecutor said.More >>
