Grande Dunes neighborhoods met with different reaction among neighbors

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Tree clearing and bulldozers are not an uncommon site in the Myrtle Beach area. Neighborhoods are growing, and room is being made for new ones. Viewers asked WMBF News what's going on near 62nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, so we found out details.

Trees near 62nd Ave. North and Marina Parkway are already cut to make room for a Grande Dunes expansion. It's one of two Grande Dunes neighborhoods in the works, the second underway at 82nd Ave. North in Myrtle Beach.

However, the neighborhood near 62nd Ave. North is causing a stir among current area residents.

The neighborhood is being built in two tracts, one with 47 lots and the other, 48. Biking and walking paths as well as a small lake are part of the designs.

However, the growth is being met with two different reactions. Some people tell WMBF News they don't want these homes because it will create more traffic, take away the peacefulness of the area and are tired of seeing forested areas cleared.

Others are happy for the development. Some told WMBF News new homes would bring needed retention ponds and, hopefully, a shopping center. Carol Coleman, the Myrtle Beach city planning director, said commercial growth is part of the long-term plans for that Grand Dunes neighborhood, but no commercial plans have been submitted yet.

The 62nd Ave. North development surrounds the Claire Chapin Family YMCA . An employee there said the more growth, the better.

"We just had an expansion. We just added a 2,500 square foot fitness studio...we just opened this year...and that's just the beginning of how I can see us doing future growth and expanding...we're already busting at the seams. So, um, it does mean...we grow with the community," YMCA worker Matt Dempski said.

Coleman said neighborhood plans for pickle ball and tennis courts, a pool and clubhouse had been submitted and approved by Myrtle Beach's Community Appearance Board. An amenities center is going back for review Thursday.

