Coroner identifies man killed in drive-by shooting at home in Conway area Tuesday night

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One man was shot and killed at a home on Beau Street in the Conway area late Tuesday night, according to Horry County Police. No suspect is in custody at this time.

Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as 48-year-old Darryl Hunte, from Conway.

At about 11:58 p.m. Tuesday, Horry County Police responded to the drive-by shooting on Beau street and found Hunte struck with a bullet that had entered the home from the front of the home, according to a news release from HCPD.

Witnesses at the home provided details about the suspect’s vehicle, but no one is in custody at this time.

Police arrived at the home to find several family members standing outside, distraught, crying, and yelling about their father, the apparent victim of the shooting, the police report states. Officers continued through the yard, entered the home, and found a 44-year-old woman crying inside a bedroom. Police told her to leave the home, and then saw Hunte being held by a 19-year-old man. Blood was protruding from the Hunte's wound. EMS responded to the scene and pronounced Hunte dead.

There were a total of seven people inside the residence when the shooting took place, the report states.

