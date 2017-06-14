Top Golf hopes to bring newest location to Myrtle Beach - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Top Golf hopes to bring newest location to Myrtle Beach

By Meredith Helline, Reporter
Connect
Top Golf sending first designs to Myrtle Beach's Community Appearance Board Thursday. Top Golf sending first designs to Myrtle Beach's Community Appearance Board Thursday.
Top Golf design for Myrtle Beach. Top Golf design for Myrtle Beach.
Top Golf proposed for Burroughs & Chapin property at 29th Ave. North and Grissom Parkway. Top Golf proposed for Burroughs & Chapin property at 29th Ave. North and Grissom Parkway.
Aerial view of Top Golf Myrtle Beach design. Aerial view of Top Golf Myrtle Beach design.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A global golf attraction is hoping to call Myrtle Beach it's newest home.  Top Golf is in the first steps of the process, presenting designs to Myrtle Beach's Community Appearance Board on Thursday.

"We are pursuing a location in Myrtle Beach and are working through the entitlement process right now. We hope to have updates soon!" A Top Golf representative told WMBF News reporter Meredith Helline in an email.

According to Community Appearance Board member and city planner Carol Coleman, Top Golf is planning to build on the corner of 29th Avenue North and Grissom Parkway.  The company is requesting a conceptual review for a new 38,382 square foot building, parking, landscaping, and signage.

The property is owned by Burroughs & Chapin, the corner between Broadway at the Beach and Myrtle Beach Elementary.

Top Golf is a golf sports entertainment business, headquartered in Dallas. It's a restaurant, bar and golf hangout all in one.  The goal of the Top Golf 'game' is to hit the ball into one of the 'bulls-eye' targets.  The closer you get, the more points you receive.  For more information, other locations and to be re-directed to the company's website, click here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Rep. Tom Rice speaks about Congressional shooting

    Rep. Tom Rice speaks about Congressional shooting

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 2:02 PM EDT2017-06-14 18:02:32 GMT

    After a gunman opened fire on a Congressional baseball practice this morning, Rep. Tom Rice spoke with WMBF News, condemning the act of violence. Rice was uninjured in the attack, as he and his staff were in a meeting when it occurred. 

    More >>

    After a gunman opened fire on a Congressional baseball practice this morning, Rep. Tom Rice spoke with WMBF News, condemning the act of violence. Rice was uninjured in the attack, as he and his staff were in a meeting when it occurred. 

    More >>

  • SC Congressman left baseball practice before shooting

    SC Congressman left baseball practice before shooting

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 12:54 PM EDT2017-06-14 16:54:02 GMT
    Congressman Jeff Duncan (Source: Facebook)Congressman Jeff Duncan (Source: Facebook)

    South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan says he's safe after shots were fired at a baseball field where he had attended practice earlier Wednesday morning. 

    More >>

    South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan says he's safe after shots were fired at a baseball field where he had attended practice earlier Wednesday morning. 

    More >>

  • Top Golf hopes to bring newest location to Myrtle Beach

    Top Golf hopes to bring newest location to Myrtle Beach

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 12:16 PM EDT2017-06-14 16:16:18 GMT
    Top Golf sending first designs to Myrtle Beach's Community Appearance Board Thursday.Top Golf sending first designs to Myrtle Beach's Community Appearance Board Thursday.

    A global golf attraction is hoping to call Myrtle Beach it's newest home.  Top Golf is in the first steps of the process, presenting designs to Myrtle Beach's Community Appearance Board on Thursday. "We are pursuing a location in Myrtle Beach and are working through the entitlement process right now. We hope to have updates soon!"

    More >>

    A global golf attraction is hoping to call Myrtle Beach it's newest home.  Top Golf is in the first steps of the process, presenting designs to Myrtle Beach's Community Appearance Board on Thursday. "We are pursuing a location in Myrtle Beach and are working through the entitlement process right now. We hope to have updates soon!"

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly