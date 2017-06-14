Top Golf hopes to bring newest location to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A global golf attraction is hoping to call Myrtle Beach it's newest home. Top Golf is in the first steps of the process, presenting designs to Myrtle Beach's Community Appearance Board on Thursday.

"We are pursuing a location in Myrtle Beach and are working through the entitlement process right now. We hope to have updates soon!" A Top Golf representative told WMBF News reporter Meredith Helline in an email.

According to Community Appearance Board member and city planner Carol Coleman, Top Golf is planning to build on the corner of 29th Avenue North and Grissom Parkway. The company is requesting a conceptual review for a new 38,382 square foot building, parking, landscaping, and signage.

The property is owned by Burroughs & Chapin, the corner between Broadway at the Beach and Myrtle Beach Elementary.

Top Golf is a golf sports entertainment business, headquartered in Dallas. It's a restaurant, bar and golf hangout all in one. The goal of the Top Golf 'game' is to hit the ball into one of the 'bulls-eye' targets. The closer you get, the more points you receive. For more information, other locations and to be re-directed to the company's website, click here.

