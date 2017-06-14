FIRST ALERT- Two areas to keep our eye on in the tropics - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT- Two areas to keep our eye on in the tropics

By Marla Branson, Meteorologist
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - There's not one, but two areas we are keeping an eye on in the tropics. Thankfully neither of them pose a threat to the Grand Strand.

Area #1-
An area of thunderstorms in the Northwest Caribbean and will slowly drift northwest into the Gulf of Mexico. It only has a low 20% chance of becoming our next named storm. This is a typical area of development for this time of the year.

Area #2-
There is a pretty well organized area of thunderstorms off the coast of Africa that has a very low chance (20%) of developing into a named storm over the next five days. Any development will be slow, and becoming a named storm is unlikely. 

If one of these areas does strengthen, it would be Tropical Storm Bret. This is a gentle reminder that we are in Hurricane season and it's also a good idea to consider trip insurance if you have a tropical vacation planned this time of the year. 
 

