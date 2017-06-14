City of Florence touts success in repairing Timmonsville's water system

CITY OF FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Efforts are ongoing to completely repair a once-crumbling water system in Timmonsville.

The city of Florence is now owner and operator of the Town of Timmonsville’s water system. This comes after years of the water and sewer system failing under Timmonsville leadership.

Florence took over the water system three years ago.

In the past, WMBF news showed you the infrastructure damage and discolored water that once flowed from taps.

Since the city of Florence took over, there has been a remarkable turnaround.

On Monday, council voted to borrow $5 million to make the final repairs needed on the system.

While the system is up and all citizens are being billed correctly, there is just a little sprucing up of some areas of the system that the soon-to-come loan will help provide.

“The next phase becomes… alright now improving the infrastructure, building better facilities. Water tanks and improving water tanks and upgrading other elements of the sewer system that gets to be a little bit more sophisticated and not as immediate necessary,” Florence Mayor Stephen Wukela said.

By this time next year, the system should be completely repaired.

