City of Florence touts success in repairing Timmonsville's water system

South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan says he's safe after shots were fired at a baseball field where he had attended practice earlier Wednesday morning.More >>
South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan says he's safe after shots were fired at a baseball field where he had attended practice earlier Wednesday morning.More >>
One man was shot and killed at a home on Beau Street in Conway late Tuesday night, according to Horry County Police. No suspect is in custody at this time.More >>
One man was shot and killed at a home on Beau Street in Conway late Tuesday night, according to Horry County Police. No suspect is in custody at this time.More >>
A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed on Highway 501 in front of the Tanger Outlets early Wednesday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms.More >>
A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed on Highway 501 in front of the Tanger Outlets early Wednesday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms.More >>
A woman who created a striking photo of a man playing guitar in the ocean by moonlight is hoping to track the mystery musician down on social media.More >>
A woman who created a striking photo of a man playing guitar in the ocean by moonlight is hoping to track the mystery musician down on social media.More >>
Efforts are ongoing to completely repair a once-crumbling water system in Timmonsville. The city of Florence is now owner and operator of the Town of Timmonsville’s water system. This comes after years of the water and sewer system failing under Timmonsville leadership.More >>
Efforts are ongoing to completely repair a once-crumbling water system in Timmonsville. The city of Florence is now owner and operator of the Town of Timmonsville’s water system. This comes after years of the water and sewer system failing under Timmonsville leadership.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.More >>
Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a $60,000 reward is being offered in this investigation.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a $60,000 reward is being offered in this investigation.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>