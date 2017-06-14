FIRST ALERT: Rain chances increase through end of week

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Increasingly warm and humid weather will gradually give way to a more unsettled weather pattern by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a hot and humid day with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s across the Grand Strand, and lower 90s across the Pee Dee. Increasing humidity will push the heat index into the middle 90s by afternoon.

The late afternoon and evening hours will feature a slight chance of a few pop up showers and storms. Rain chances will gradually ramp up through the end of the week as the humidity continues to increase.

Rain chances of 30 percent Thursday will increase to 40 percent through Friday and into the weekend. While pop up storms will be likely from time to time, no day is forecast to be a washout with most of the thunderstorms confined to the late afternoon and evening. However, some of the storms could produce locally heavy rain at times.

