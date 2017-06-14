Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 501 near Tanger Outlets

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed on Highway 501 in front of the Tanger Outlets early Wednesday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms.

A 2005 Nissan Maxima was driving in the southbound lanes at about 3 a.m. when the pedestrian, who was in the roadway illegally, was struck and killed, said Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP.

The driver of the car was not injured and will not be charged.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.