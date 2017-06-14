Fatal collision reported on Highway 501 near Tanger Outlets

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A fatal traffic collision has been reported on Highway 501 near the Tanger Outlets Wednesday morning.

According to online information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 501 at the Tanger Outlet.

SC Department of Transportation traffic maps and cameras show no impact to traffic as of 5:30 a.m.

WMBF News is working to learn more about this traffic fatality.

