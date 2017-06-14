Coroner identifies pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 501 near Tanger Outlets

South Carolina Congressman Jeff Duncan says he's safe after shots were fired at a baseball field where he had attended practice earlier Wednesday morning.More >>
A global golf attraction is hoping to call Myrtle Beach it's newest home. Top Golf is in the first steps of the process, presenting designs to Myrtle Beach's Community Appearance Board on Thursday. "We are pursuing a location in Myrtle Beach and are working through the entitlement process right now. We hope to have updates soon!"More >>
One man was shot and killed at a home on Beau Street in Conway late Tuesday night, according to Horry County Police. No suspect is in custody at this time.More >>
Tree clearing and bulldozers are not an uncommon site in the Myrtle Beach area. Neighborhoods are growing, and room is being made for new ones. Viewers asked WMBF News what's going on near 62nd Avenue North in Myrtle Beach, so we found out details.More >>
A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed on Highway 501 in front of the Tanger Outlets early Wednesday morning, the South Carolina Highway Patrol confirms.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
San Francisco police confirm a shooting at a sprawling UPS warehouse and customer service center, but no information on injuries has been released.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
The frenzy outside the courthouse is growing larger and wilder with each day of jury deliberations in Bill Cosby's sexual assault case.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
Detectives seized about $1 million in meth from the house. They said each lollipop can go from $20 to $40.More >>
