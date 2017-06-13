Horry County council looking to build a new Emergency Operations Center in Aynor

Efforts are ongoing to completely repair a once-crumbling water system in Timmonsville. The city of Florence is now owner and operator of the Town of Timmonsville’s water system. This comes after years of the water and sewer system failing under Timmonsville leadership.More >>
Horry County council talked Tuesday about building a new Emergency Operations Center in the Aynor area. County Chairman Mark Lazarus says the current EOC is not big enough to handle extra staff that is sometimes needed for extreme emergencies such as Hurricane Matthew.More >>
Increasingly warm and humid weather will gradually give way to a more unsettled weather pattern by the end of the week and into the weekend. Today is shaping up to be a hot and humid day with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s across the Grand Strand, and lower 90s across the Pee Dee.More >>
A fatal traffic collision has been reported on Highway 501 near the Tanger Outlets Wednesday morning. According to online information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Hwy. 501 at the Tanger Outlet.More >>
Everything from trumpets to full drum sets was given away Tuesday night at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach.More >>
Firefighters are battling a massive fire in an apartment high-rise in London.More >>
The man always maintained his innocence after being sentenced to 19 years for a 1999 robbery.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Cincinnati native Otto Warmbier is back home after North Korea detained him more than a year before releasing him Tuesday.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
