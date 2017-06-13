Nonprofit group provides under-served youth with musical instruments

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Everything from trumpets to full drum sets was given away Tuesday night at the House of Blues in North Myrtle Beach.

The Music Forward Foundation is a national nonprofit that accelerates real-life skills for under-served youth, using music as a bridge to successful careers.

Tuesday was the second time the foundation gave away $10,000 worth of instruments to young people between the ages of 13 and 22.

"It feels really good because then I know for years down the road, I won't need a better one because this might be the best instrument that I'm going to need for the rest of my life," said Micah Pearson, a student from Charleston who was the recipient of a new tuba.

