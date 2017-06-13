Suspects in 2013 Malinowski killing due back in court on separat - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Suspects in 2013 Malinowski killing due back in court on separate cases

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Left: Christopher Brown; Right: Javon Gibbs (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Left: Christopher Brown; Right: Javon Gibbs (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – The suspects charged with the 2013 kidnapping and murder of Zachary Malinowski are both scheduled to appear in court later this month for bond reduction hearings in two separate cases.

According to listings for the Horry County Circuit Court, Christopher Brown is due in court on June 28. He is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

According to online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center, Brown was booked on these charges on Dec. 3, 2015. His bond is set at $220,000.

Brown’s charges in this case stem from a November 2015 shooting that injured a man.  

Also on June 28, a second bond reduction hearing is scheduled for Javon Gibbs, who is charged in a separate murder case.

Gibbs remains in jail under no bond on charges of murder, trafficking in 28 grams or more, but less than 100 grams of cocaine, kidnapping and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

These charges stem from the September 2016 murder of 22-year-old Laquan Johnson, of Loris.

Both Brown and Gibbs had been out on bond in their respective cases connected to Malinowski killing before their more recent arrests.

Police allege that in the early hours of Aug. 26, 2013, Brown and Gibbs abducted Malinowski from his home and took him to the western portion of Horry County, where he was killed.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

