Teen suffering from incurable disease has his wish to meet Scott McCreery granted

A North Carolina teen had his wish to meet country star Scotty McCreery, right, granted. (Source: Dustin Chapman Facebook page)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Nineteen-year-old Dustin Chapman had only one wish, to sing with country music star Scotty McCreery.

On Tuesday, that wish was granted.

Chapman, who suffers from a progressive disease that affects the esophagus and has no known cure, was able to sing one of his original tunes with McCreery, as well as one of the former “American Idol” winner’s compositions, “See You Tonight.”

The young man took to Facebook to thank McCreery for “making one of my biggest dreams come true.”

When speaking to WMBF News, Chapman called McCreery and his girlfriend, Gabi, “the most down-to-earth, humbled individuals.”

“My favorite part of the meeting was definitely singing Scott’s song “See You Tonight” with him,” Chapman said. “It was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience and I’m so grateful for both of them taking time out of their busy schedules to meet with me.”

