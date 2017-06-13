Myrtle Beach city council passes new budget

Mayor John Rhodes says public safety is the primary focus of the new budget. (Source: Patrick Lloyd)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach has a new budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Arguably the most notable fact regarding the budget is that city residents will not see an increase in property taxes. This is something Mayor John Rhodes is very proud of.

“Any time that we’re able to balance the budget without having to increase taxes, no question it’s a plus for our residents and people who live here,” Rhodes said. “We’re very pleased here and also we’ve basically dropped the budget by $2 million from $192 million to $190 million and change.”

Rhodes credits the finance committee for a large part of making this happen.

Another notable change in the budget clears up more than $1 million for public safety.

“We’re adding five police officers,” Rhodes said. “We’re not having to buy three more cars. We’re eliminating two of them, we’re going to have one. We’ve got things in the budget now where also in that budget is a mobile police station which we’re looking at purchasing. That’s going to be something that’s going to be exciting for our community, to give us another added opportunity for police protection.”

The budget will also allow for more beach patrol.

“With the growth we’ve had in our city from 12 to 18 million visitors, the population on the beach during the summertime has grown immensely and we need to have more beach patrol out there to help our lifeguards do their job,” Rhodes said.

Another important factor for Rhodes is surveillance. He said there are 800 cameras in the city, and the new budget will clear up room to have someone who will be watching the cameras to keep an eye out for anything notable.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.