Speed limit reduced on Pampas Drive after residents raised concerns

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Motorists driving down Pampas Drive in Myrtle Beach will want to know about the new speed limit.

According to a city spokesperson, changing the speed limit is the city's response to overwhelming resident concern.

The speed limit on Pampas Drive is now 25 mph. Though it may not seem so different than what it was before at 30 mph, those who live and go to school in the area hope it's just enough to see a change.

“I think it was a long time coming. The speed limit should have been lowered here a long time ago,” said Earl Gerald, a student at Horry Georgetown Technical College.

While on a study break at HGTC, Gerald saw the issue pass by over and over again.

“As we are sitting here talking, I'm pretty sure most of these people aren't doing 25 miles per hour,” he said.

With Pampas Drive being a main artery for both the school and the entire area of The Market Common, residents say it's busier than some may realize.

“It is a problem, especially when you're waiting on the bus or waiting to cross the street,” Gerald said.

He added he’s seen countless close calls because of excessive speeding. There’s one incident Gerald can't seem to get out of his mind though, when he saw a woman stranded on one side of the road.

“She was trying to cross the street and no one would even slow down for her,” he said.

He added it was so bad, he got out of his car and stood in the middle of the road, acting as a crossing guard for the woman.

Now that the new speed limit is posted, he hopes he never sees something like that again.

“You have people walking their dogs here, as well as children riding their bicycles here. You should never be speeding here. This is a residential neighborhood,” Gerald said.

The good news is residents say they are constantly seeing police on Pampas Drive watching for this very issue and they are happy the city acted before there was a tragedy.

