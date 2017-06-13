Speed limit reduced on Pampas Drive after residents raised concerns

The city of Myrtle Beach has a new budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. Arguably the most notable fact regarding the budget is that city residents will not see an increase in property taxes.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach has a new budget for the 2017-2018 fiscal year. Arguably the most notable fact regarding the budget is that city residents will not see an increase in property taxes.More >>
Motorists driving down Pampas Drive in Myrtle Beach will want to know about the new speed limit. According to a city spokesperson, changing the speed limit is the city's response to overwhelming resident concern.More >>
Motorists driving down Pampas Drive in Myrtle Beach will want to know about the new speed limit. According to a city spokesperson, changing the speed limit is the city's response to overwhelming resident concern.More >>
Coastal Carolina centerfielder Billy Cooke and pitcher Alex Cunningham were selected in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft Tuesday. Cooke was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the eighth round (243rd pick overall) and Cunningham was picked in the ninth round (258th overall).More >>
Coastal Carolina centerfielder Billy Cooke and pitcher Alex Cunningham were selected in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft Tuesday. Cooke was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the eighth round (243rd pick overall) and Cunningham was picked in the ninth round (258th overall).More >>
An Horry County non-profit that helps children who are entering foster care and dealing with other crisis situations now has a new home.More >>
An Horry County non-profit that helps children who are entering foster care and dealing with other crisis situations now has a new home.More >>
J. Reuben Long Detention Center has about 850 inmates, which is up from 650 last November.More >>
J. Reuben Long Detention Center has about 850 inmates, which is up from 650 last November.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
In response to allegations from the community, Kirbyville CISD’s attorneys filed a court brief with the 137th Judicial District Court in Jefferson County Tuesday morning that provided background information and context for the May 23 suicide of former principal Dennis Reeves.More >>
In response to allegations from the community, Kirbyville CISD’s attorneys filed a court brief with the 137th Judicial District Court in Jefferson County Tuesday morning that provided background information and context for the May 23 suicide of former principal Dennis Reeves.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.More >>
Police believe George Brinkman is responsible for five murders and a police standoff that spanned several days and a more than 50-mile span.More >>
Police believe George Brinkman is responsible for five murders and a police standoff that spanned several days and a more than 50-mile span.More >>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today.More >>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.More >>
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.More >>
What are the symptoms of dry drowning?More >>
What are the symptoms of dry drowning?More >>