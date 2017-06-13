Latta employee put on administrative leave following arrest for allegedly assaulting 16-year-old girl

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LATTA, SC (WMBF) – A Latta town employee turned himself into authorities on Monday following allegations he made unwanted advances toward a 16-year-old girl.

According to a press release from the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office, Curt Miller, 59, was charged with third-degree assault and battery in reference to the alleged incident that occurred on May 24.

Latta Town Administrator Jarrett Taylor confirmed that Miller, who serves as the town’s street supervisor, was placed on administrative leave without pay on Tuesday.

The DCSO was contacted by the Latta Police Department in May to investigate the complaint against Miller due to a conflict of interest, the release stated.

According to a DCSO incident report, the alleged victim was with a friend at the park in Latta on May 24 when it started raining.

The suspect was allegedly in a truck on the other side of the park when the girl approached to see who it was. He asked if she’d like a ride and she said “sure,” the report stated.

On the way to her house, the suspect reportedly asked the girl if she wanted to go to the trash dump to “see what he had been doing down there” and she agreed, according to the report.

“When they got to the location, he started asking if she had a boyfriend and how old she was,” the report stated.

Miller allegedly asked the girl if he could kiss her, to which she replied “no.” He is then accused of taking her hand and kissing it, at which point she asked to be taken home.

The suspect reportedly told the girl not to tell her parents, according to the report.

