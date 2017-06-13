HCPD steps up recruitment efforts to fill vacancies

An Horry County non-profit that helps children who are entering foster care and dealing with other crisis situations now has a new home.More >>
J. Reuben Long Detention Center has about 850 inmates, which is up from 650 last November.More >>
Nineteen-year-old Dustin Chapman had only one wish, to sing with country music star Scotty McCreery. On Tuesday, that wish was granted.More >>
Coastal Carolina centerfielder Billy Cooke and pitcher Alex Cunningham were selected in the 2017 Major League Baseball draft Tuesday. Cooke was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the eighth round (243rd pick overall) and Cunningham was picked in the ninth round (258th overall).More >>
The Horry County Police Department is looking at unique ways to attract new recruits with hopes to fill all of the department’s vacancies by the end of the year.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
The Michigan woman was approached by security and asked to leave the mall after an anonymous complaint about her attire.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
Before North Royalton police took George Brinkman into custody early Tuesday morning following an overnight standoff situation with SWAT teams and local law enforcement officials, he spoke to Cleveland 19's Lacey Crisp on Facebook.More >>
After more than one year in a North Korean labor camp, a Cincinnati man has been released back to the United States, according to the secretary of State.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced its crime lab had identified the counterfeit pills related to multiple overdose deaths in the central Georgia area.More >>
In response to allegations from the community, Kirbyville CISD’s attorneys filed a court brief with the 137th Judicial District Court in Jefferson County Tuesday morning that provided background information and context for the May 23 suicide of former principal Dennis Reeves.More >>
