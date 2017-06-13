Hartsville High names Garrison Head Softball Coach

Story courtesy of the Darlington County School District

HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Hartsville High School (HHS) announced this week that Tommy Garrison will lead the Lady Red Foxes softball program.

Garrison has served as assistant to former head coach Jamie Horton, who is stepping down to focus on other professional duties at the school.

Garrison has a long history with Hartsville-area softball, and he was also an assistant to HHS Director of Athletics Phyllis Griggs when she headed the HHS softball program. He has been an integral part of the Lady Red Foxes’ recent success in softball, including the 2016 AAA state championship and the 2017 AAAA lower state championship.

Griggs said Garrison’s experience and relationships in the community make him the ideal candidate for the position.

“Tommy has tremendous knowledge of the game and is also a great teacher of the game,” Griggs said. “He has a strong rapport with the players and parents, and I feel he will continue to make a positive impact on our entire program.”

Dr. Charlie Burry, principal of HHS, said he looks forward to the program continuing is positive extracurricular influences under Garrison.

“Coach Garrison has vast knowledge of the game and a strong connection with our current players,” Burry said. “He is the logical choice to maintain continuity within the program and to assure that it continues to have a positive influence on our entire school culture and community.”