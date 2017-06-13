FIRST ALERT: Stray storm Wednesday, much better chances by the end of the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Increasingly warm and humid weather will gradually give way to a more unsettled weather pattern by the end of the week and into the weekend.

Tonight will be mostly clear, mild, and a little muggy with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday is shaping up to be a hot and humid day with afternoon temperatures in the upper 80s across the Grand Strand, and lower 90s across the Pee Dee. Increasing humidity will push the heat index into the middle 90s by afternoon. The late afternoon and evening hours will feature a slight chance of a few pop up showers and storms.

Rain chances will gradually ramp up through the end of the week as the humidity continues to increase. Rain chances of 30% on Thursday will increase to 40% through Friday and into the weekend. While pop up storms will be likely from time to time, no day is forecast to be a washout with most of the thunderstorms confined to the late afternoon and evening, however, some of the storms could produce locally heavy rain at times.