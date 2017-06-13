Florence police look for vehicle believed to be involved in thef - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Florence police look for vehicle believed to be involved in theft from hospital

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Connect
Police are looking for this vehicle in reference to a theft. (Source: Florence Police Department) Police are looking for this vehicle in reference to a theft. (Source: Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police are seeking the owner or operator of a vehicle believed to have been used in a theft.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, a trailer was reportedly taken from McLeod Hospital on May 28.

The vehicle in question is believed to be a Mercury Mountaineer with a distinctively lighter hood and front quarter panels than the rear of the vehicle.

Anyone with information should call the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIMESC.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly