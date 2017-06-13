Florence police look for vehicle believed to be involved in theft from hospital

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police are looking for this vehicle in reference to a theft. (Source: Florence Police Department)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police are seeking the owner or operator of a vehicle believed to have been used in a theft.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, a trailer was reportedly taken from McLeod Hospital on May 28.

The vehicle in question is believed to be a Mercury Mountaineer with a distinctively lighter hood and front quarter panels than the rear of the vehicle.

Anyone with information should call the Florence Police Department at (843) 665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at (888) CRIMESC.

