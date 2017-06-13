Carolinas Hospital System opens new express care facility in Lake City

LAKE CITY, SC (WMBF) – The Carolinas Hospital System has opened the new Carolinas Express Care in Lake City.

According to a press release, Carolinas Express Care – Lake City, located at 148 Sauls St., Suite E, will be open during after-hours when “illnesses and injuries just can’t wait.”

The hours of operation are Monday through Friday, from 2 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday, from 12 to 6 p.m.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Carolinas Express Care was held Tuesday.

For more information, call (843) 699-9183.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.