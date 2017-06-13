Carolinas Hospital System opens new express care facility in Lake City

Florence police are seeking the owner or operator of a vehicle believed to have been used in a theft.More >>
Thursday at 6 p.m. on WMBF News, we look into the memories, the history and the future of the old Pavilion site.More >>
Where to Retire has released “The Short List: 50 Best Master-Planned Communities in the United States,” in their July/August issue.More >>
Around 8:30 Tuesday morning, a Florence County Sheriff’s Deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on McCurdy Road in Florence. The vehicle was reported as stolen, and did not stop when the officer attempted to pull it over, which resulted in a police chase.More >>
Learning to read can be tough for some kids. But with the help of Chapin Library, beginning readers now have the opportunity to improve their reading skills in a relaxed atmosphere in the comfort of the perfect reading buddy- a dog!More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.More >>
A multi-state manhunt is underway after two Baldwin State Prison inmates shot and killed two corrections officers on board a transport bus Tuesday in Putnam County, investigators said.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
Fellow Republicans are pressing President Donald Trump to come clean about whether he has tapes of private conversations with former FBI Director James Comey and provide them to Congress if he does.More >>
The suspect is also accused of threatening to kill the victim.More >>
Former NBA bad boy Dennis Rodman says he is "just trying to open a door" by going to North Korea in his first visit since President Donald Trump took office.More >>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today.More >>
