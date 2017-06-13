Four South Carolina master-planned communities recognized as best in U.S.

The July/August issue of Where to Retire Source: Where to Retire Magazine

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Where to Retire has released “The Short List: 50 Best Master-Planned Communities in the United States,” in their July/August issue. This list is the only one of its kind, and focuses on communities - not just location.

Four South Carolina communities were featured this year: Cresswind Myrtle Beach in Myrtle Beach, Lakeside Crossing in Conway, Woodside Plantation in Aiken, and Cane Bay Plantation in Summerville.

“Over and over again, residents from these 50 communities boasted about having established new, lifelong friendships with neighbors who create an upbeat environment and activities that keep them fit and busy," Where to Retire Editor Annette Fuller said.

Arizona and Florida each have nine winning communities on the list, followed by North Carolina, which has six. The communities are listed alphabetically, but are not ranked.

Where to Retire began gathering and evaluating information on more than 100 communities over a year ago, but chose only established communities with enough land to build at least a year’s supply of new homes. Home prices begin at $80,000 and top out at around $3 million. Twenty-one of the developments are active-adult communities where residents must meet a minimum age requirement.

This edition of Where to Retire is on newsstands now.

