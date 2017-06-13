Canine Tracking Team leads officers to suspect in Florence County

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Around 8:30 Tuesday morning, a Florence County Sheriff’s Office deputy tried to pull over a vehicle on McCurdy Road in Florence, according to a news release from FCSO. The vehicle was reported as stolen, and did not stop when the officer attempted to pull it over, which resulted in a police chase.

The police chase ended on Fifth Street, where the driver fled on foot into the woods nearby. The FCSO Canine Tracking Team and the FCSO Aviation Division were called to the scene and quickly established a perimeter.

The Canine Tracking Team led deputies to the suspect who was arrested around 10:00 AM.

