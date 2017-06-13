WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Sessions testifies before Senate

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). In this March 6, 2017, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions speaks at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection office in Washington.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions will appear in a public hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to answer questions about his Russian contacts during the election and his role in the Firing of James Comey.

