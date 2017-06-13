Chapin Library's 'Reading Buddies' returning once again this year

Learning to read can be tough for some kids. But with the help of Chapin Library, beginning readers now have the opportunity to improve their reading skills in a relaxed atmosphere in the comfort of the perfect reading buddy- a dog!More >>
Thirty-four people from across the state, including several inmates, have been indicted after an investigation into a methamphetamine trafficking organization that largely operated from within prisons in South CarolinaMore >>
One of the nation's best high school football players says he'll be okay after a car crash in West Virginia. Florence native Xavier Thomas posted a series of pictures to Twitter, saying a deer ran out in front of him, causing him to swerve, hit a ditch, flip over and hit a tree.More >>
Thursday at 6 p.m. on WMBF News, we look into the memories, the history and the future of the old Pavilion site.More >>
Ruiz Foods is expected to invest $79 million on an expansion to their current facility in Florence County, bringing an additional 700 jobs to the area. Kent Caudle, the Chairman of the Florence County Council, confirmed the company is expanding.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.More >>
Two Baldwin County Prison inmates in Putnam County shot and killed two corrections officers while being transported by bus and police are currently searching the area for their vehicle, described as a grass green Honda Civic.More >>
The Newport Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Huntingburg Police Department posted a message on its Facebook page just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday that said the boy was found about 7 a.m. trying to cross US 231 in the town.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
