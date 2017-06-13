Chapin Library's 'Reading Buddies' returning once again this year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Learning to read can be tough for some kids. But with the help of Chapin Library, beginning readers now have the opportunity to improve their reading skills in a relaxed atmosphere in the comfort of the perfect reading buddy- a dog!

Join the Chapin Library on June 15, 22, and 29. Pre-registration is required, and sessions run 15 minutes. Contact the Chapin Library for more information.

