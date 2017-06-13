FIRST ALERT: Weak tropical development possible in western Caribbean

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring the Caribbean for the chance of slow tropical development this week.

The area to watch is the western Caribbean, just off the coast of Mexico and Belize. This area is generally clear right now but conditions will become more conducive over the next several days. The NHC is currently placing a 20% chance of tropical development in this spot over the next five days.

None of our reliable hurricane guidance is pointing to significant development but heavy rains look likely across the Yucatan Peninsula. Whatever develops in this area will generally drift to the northwest and could bring more heavy rains into southern Texas by early next week.

While this won't pose any threat to our area, it is a good reminder that hurricane season is back. NOAA's hurricane outlook points towards an active season with 11-17 named storms, 5-9 hurricanes, with 2-4 of those being major hurricanes.