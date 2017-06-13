Florence football star okay after car crash in West Va.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - One of the nation's best high school football players says he'll be okay after a car crash in West Virginia. Florence native Xavier Thomas posted a series of pictures to Twitter, saying a deer ran out in front of him, causing him to swerve, hit a ditch, flip over and hit a tree.

Deer ran out, swerved, hit a ditch, flipped over & hit a tree. No seatbelt, Blessed ????to walk away from this with just bruises and scratches pic.twitter.com/hCe5MhvJKb — Xavier Thomas 1??9?? (@atxlete) June 12, 2017

The post says he wasn't wearing a seat belt, but he's "blessed to walk away from this with just bruises and scratches."

In a later social media post, Thomas said he was driving alone after dropping off his sister. He said he's sore and his elbow is "banged up" from hitting the windshield while he was protecting his head.

Thomas played football last season at Wilson High School. He has transferred to IMG Academy in Florida to finish his prep career. He has committed to play college football at Clemson. ESPN considers Thomas the number one player in the country in his class.