TONIGHT AT 6 PM - Memories of the Myrtle Beach Pavilion

One of the attractions at the old Pavilion attraction, from footage of the park from the 1960s. (Source: John Gasch)

THURSDAY AT 6PM – It was home to the Carolina Country Music Fest last weekend, but before that, it was a beloved family attraction at the heart of Myrtle Beach for over 58 years. In 2006, the Myrtle Beach Pavilion was torn down, marking the end of an era.

Over 10 years later, a mostly-empty lot remains, aside from the Myrtle Beach Adventure Zipline, built in 2013.

Many residents have fond memories of the family-friendly attraction that drew beach-goers to the 11-acre lot for decades.

Check out fascinating footage from viewer John Gasch of the Pavilion from the 1960s in the video above.

