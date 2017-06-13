TONIGHT AT 6 PM - Memories of the Myrtle Beach Pavilion

A woman was shot in Conway Wednesday night and taken to the hospital.More >>
Thursday at 6 p.m. on WMBF News, we look into the memories, the history and the future of the old Pavilion site.More >>
A new pizzeria opened last week in North Myrtle Beach and a famous native was among the first to try it out.More >>
There are new efforts to help get you emergency services faster. Florence County Council is moving forward with yet another project voters approved in the second capital sales project.More >>
A Little River man is thanking his lucky stars after winning the lottery not once, but twice.More >>
There's now a sign on the garage of the home warning trespassers to keep out. The house is in foreclosure. When deputies showed up to evict the owners last month they were shocked at what they found: A body in a closet.More >>
Autopsy results show that 30-year-old Jeremy Jerome Jackson was decapitated while he was still alive. He also suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound to the leg.More >>
Hundreds of moms in dozens of cities say they've been scammed out of more than $200,000 by a 23-year-old woman living in public housing in Cleveland.More >>
A United Parcel Service driver who opened fire during a meeting with co-workers appeared to specifically go after the three drivers he killed before fatally shooting himself.More >>
A manhunt is underway for two escaped Baldwin State Prison inmates accused of shooting and killing two correctional officers, and a reward for at least $70,000 is being offered in this investigation.More >>
House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among the victims of gunfire Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, VA. GOP lawmakers and staff were practicing for a charity baseball game.More >>
Fulton County police say the bus driver in last week's fatal crash in Atlanta, Georgia now faces charges.More >>
Two officers with the state Department of Corrections were treated at the scene of a prison riot at Trenton Correctional Institute in Edgefield County.More >>
Officials with the Coast Guard say a person is now being questioned by authorities in relation to a potential threat at the Wando Terminal Wednesday night.More >>
