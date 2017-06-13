Ruiz Foods adding 700 jobs at Florence Co. facility, investing $79 million to expand

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Ruiz Foods is expected to invest $79 million on an expansion to their current facility in Florence County, bringing an additional 700 jobs to the area.

Kent Caudle, the Chairman of the Florence County Council, confirmed the company is expanding.

A Ruiz Foods representative said additional details about the expansion would be released at an announcement on July 11.

Two items on Thursday county council agenda pertain to Ruiz Foods. An ordinance up for its third reading would authorize a Fee-In-Lieu of Tax Agreement between the company and the county, providing payment by the company of certain fees-in-lieu of taxes, providing for a special source revenue credits, and providing allocations of fees-in-lieu of taxes payable under the agreement for the establishment of a multi-county industrial and business park. This agreement was previously kept under wraps as “Project Horseshoe.”

A resolution up for discussion during Thursday’s council meeting would ratify the provision of county grants to Ruiz Food Products, in connection with an economic development project in Florence County.

Ruiz Foods first came to Florence County in 2014, when they set up shop in a facility previously occupied by Heinz. Ruiz made an $55 million investment, and expanded the 215,000 square-foot facility by an extra 30,000 square feet.

Ruiz Foods manufactures and distributes frozen Mexican cuisines from the Florence County facility, which serves as the company’s East Coast hub.

