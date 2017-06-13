South Carolina Tax-Free Weekend set for August 4 to 6

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – South Carolina’s annual Sales Tax Holiday Weekend will run from Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6 this year.

The South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Monday that during that weekend, a variety of approved school supply items will be exempt from the state’s 6 percent sales tax and any applicable local taxes. Shoppers have saved between $2 million and $3 million during previous holiday weekends.

Items exempted from sales tax that weekend include clothing, shoes, book bags, and computers. Items such as jewelry, cosmetics, eyewear, furniture and layaway purchases are not except.

For more information and a full list of tax-exempt items, head to: dor.sc.gov/TaxFreeWeekend

