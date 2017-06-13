South Carolina Tax-Free Weekend set for August 4 to 6

Ruiz Foods is expected to invest $79 million on an expansion to their current facility in Florence County, bringing an additional 700 jobs to the area. Kent Caudle, the Chairman of the Florence County Council, confirmed the company is expanding.More >>
Ruiz Foods is expected to invest $79 million on an expansion to their current facility in Florence County, bringing an additional 700 jobs to the area. Kent Caudle, the Chairman of the Florence County Council, confirmed the company is expanding.More >>
South Carolina’s annual Sales Tax Holiday Weekend will run from Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6 this year. The South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Monday that during that weekend, a variety of approved school supply items will be exempt from the state’s 6 percent sales tax and any applicable local taxes.More >>
South Carolina’s annual Sales Tax Holiday Weekend will run from Friday, August 4 to Sunday, August 6 this year. The South Carolina Department of Revenue announced Monday that during that weekend, a variety of approved school supply items will be exempt from the state’s 6 percent sales tax and any applicable local taxes.More >>
Airport officials say Myrtle Beach is among the fastest-growing airports in the nation; that’s a why a million dollar facelift could be coming to the Myrtle Beach International Airport.More >>
Airport officials say Myrtle Beach is among the fastest-growing airports in the nation; that’s a why a million dollar facelift could be coming to the Myrtle Beach International Airport.More >>
A 22-year-old is charged with criminal sexual conduct after a victim who was in town for the Carolina Country Music Fest reported an incident in a Myrtle Beach hotel room Sunday.More >>
A 22-year-old is charged with criminal sexual conduct after a victim who was in town for the Carolina Country Music Fest reported an incident in a Myrtle Beach hotel room Sunday.More >>
The city of Florence held its regularly scheduled city council meeting Monday afternoon and officially approved its budget for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.More >>
The city of Florence held its regularly scheduled city council meeting Monday afternoon and officially approved its budget for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Two Baldwin County Prison inmates on work detail in Putnam County have shot and killed two corrections officers and police are currently searching the area for their vehicle, described as a dark green Honda Civic.More >>
Two Baldwin County Prison inmates on work detail in Putnam County have shot and killed two corrections officers and police are currently searching the area for their vehicle, described as a dark green Honda Civic.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
Taco Bell is giving out free tacos on Tuesday and you can go ahead and thank Steph Curry and Kevin Durant for that. The giveaway is part of a “Steal a Taco” cross promotion with the NBA.More >>
Taco Bell is giving out free tacos on Tuesday and you can go ahead and thank Steph Curry and Kevin Durant for that. The giveaway is part of a “Steal a Taco” cross promotion with the NBA.More >>
The Newport Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.More >>
The Newport Police Department confirmed Tuesday morning that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.More >>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week. “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie. “I went to yank back my ...More >>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week. “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie. “I went to yank back my ...More >>