Man charged with criminal sexual conduct with victim he met duri - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man charged with criminal sexual conduct with victim he met during CCMF, report states

Brian Allen Emery. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department) Brian Allen Emery. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 22-year-old is charged with criminal sexual conduct after a victim who was in town for the Carolina Country Music Fest reported an incident in a Myrtle Beach hotel room Sunday.

Police responded to a hotel in the 700 block of Ocean Boulevard Sunday after the victim’s friend called the Myrtle Beach Police Department, according to the police report. The victim said she and her friends came to Myrtle Beach for CCMF, and she met Brian Allen Emery on the beach. She said they had been hanging out with him throughout the weekend, but had not known him before then.

According to the police report, the incident happened Sunday between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the victim’s hotel room.

The victim went to the hospital and completed a criminal sexual conduct kit, and her clothes were collected as evidence, the report states.

As the officer was dropping the victim back at the hotel, Emery returned to the scene and was placed under arrest, the report continues. He was booked into the Myrtle Beach jail on one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to jail records.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 'It felt great' to kill and dismember woman, man says at sentencing

    'It felt great' to kill and dismember woman, man says at sentencing

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 1:59 AM EDT2017-06-13 05:59:37 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 2:02 AM EDT2017-06-13 06:02:14 GMT
    Convicted murderer Brenton Walker, 55, laughed as his victim's family spoke and said he felt 'vindicated' after killing her shortly after they met. (Source: WPBN/CNN)Convicted murderer Brenton Walker, 55, laughed as his victim's family spoke and said he felt 'vindicated' after killing her shortly after they met. (Source: WPBN/CNN)

    (W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.

    More >>

    (W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.

    More >>

  • 5-year-old dies after being left on day care van

    5-year-old dies after being left on day care van

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 5:58 AM EDT2017-06-13 09:58:29 GMT

    A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.

    More >>

    A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.

    More >>

  • breaking

    Suspect arrested in shooting death of officer

    Suspect arrested in shooting death of officer

    Monday, June 12 2017 7:24 PM EDT2017-06-12 23:24:06 GMT
    Tuesday, June 13 2017 6:57 AM EDT2017-06-13 10:57:01 GMT

    The Newport Police Department has confirmed that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.

    More >>

    The Newport Police Department has confirmed that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly