Man charged with criminal sexual conduct with victim he met during CCMF, report states

A 22-year-old is charged with criminal sexual conduct after a victim who was in town for the Carolina Country Music Fest reported an incident in a Myrtle Beach hotel room Sunday.More >>
The city of Florence held its regularly scheduled city council meeting Monday afternoon and officially approved its budget for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.More >>
The Clemson Tigers were recognized by President Donald Trump Monday afternoon for their 2017 national football title.More >>
The city of Myrtle Beach has now been named in a federal lawsuit filed by a man who said his Fourth Amendment rights were violated when law enforcement stormed into his home while serving a warrant and shot him nine times, leaving him paralyzed.More >>
Last year, 49 people were killed at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. On Monday, the city of Myrtle Beach came together at the Pulse Ultra nightclub on South Kings Highway to honor those who lost their lives.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
The Newport Police Department has confirmed that an arrest was made in the shooting death of Lt. Patrick Weatherford.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week. “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie. “I went to yank back my ...More >>
