Man charged with criminal sexual conduct with victim he met during CCMF, report states

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 22-year-old is charged with criminal sexual conduct after a victim who was in town for the Carolina Country Music Fest reported an incident in a Myrtle Beach hotel room Sunday.

Police responded to a hotel in the 700 block of Ocean Boulevard Sunday after the victim’s friend called the Myrtle Beach Police Department, according to the police report. The victim said she and her friends came to Myrtle Beach for CCMF, and she met Brian Allen Emery on the beach. She said they had been hanging out with him throughout the weekend, but had not known him before then.

According to the police report, the incident happened Sunday between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. in the victim’s hotel room.

The victim went to the hospital and completed a criminal sexual conduct kit, and her clothes were collected as evidence, the report states.

As the officer was dropping the victim back at the hotel, Emery returned to the scene and was placed under arrest, the report continues. He was booked into the Myrtle Beach jail on one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to jail records.

