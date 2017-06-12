Georgetown police seek man accused of fleeing crash involving injury

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown police are looking for a man accused of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.

According to information on the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page, Trayvel Antonio Keith is also wanted on counts of failure to stop for a blue light and siren, and disorderly conduct.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the GPD at (843) 545-4300.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.