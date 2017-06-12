Georgetown police seek man accused of fleeing crash involving in - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Georgetown police seek man accused of fleeing crash involving injury

By Brad Dickerson, Digital Producer
Trayvel Keith (Source: Georgetown Police Department) Trayvel Keith (Source: Georgetown Police Department)

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) – Georgetown police are looking for a man accused of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.

According to information on the Georgetown Police Department’s Facebook page, Trayvel Antonio Keith is also wanted on counts of failure to stop for a blue light and siren, and disorderly conduct.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call the GPD at (843) 545-4300.

