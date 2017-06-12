Myrtle Beach takes care of CCMF trash cleanup

Find out the latest on the Carolina Country Music Fest, in Myrtle Beach June 9-11, 2017.More >>
Last year, 49 people were killed at Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. On Monday, the city of Myrtle Beach came together at the Pulse Ultra nightclub on South Kings Highway to honor those who lost their lives.More >>
Georgetown police are looking for a man accused of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury.More >>
About 32,000 people crowded the former pavilion site this weekend for Carolina Country Music Fest, enjoying music while also eating and drinking, leaving all of their trash behind.More >>
The city of Florence held its regularly scheduled city council meeting Monday afternoon and officially approved its budget for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed 41 items in next year's state budget, slashing over $56 million in funds the General Assembly approved last Tuesday.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
The Woodway Public Safety Department said that arrested 9 suspects in a three-day operation targeting prostitution and other criminal offenses.More >>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today. She'll be the first to say she shouldn't be here after a shark brutally attacked her while snorkeling in the Bahamas last week. “I felt a bump and I look over and I was face to face with the shark. And he had my arm in his mouth,” she said. The moments that followed seem like they're straight out of a Hollywood movie. “I went to yank back my ...More >>
Employees confirm a large explosion has occurred in the shop at Carl Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC in Jasper.More >>
Another federal appeals court has upheld a decision blocking President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.More >>
The suspect is also accused of threatening to kill the victim.More >>
Taco Bell is giving out free tacos on Tuesday and you can go ahead and thank Steph Curry and Kevin Durant for that. The giveaway is part of a “Steal a Taco” cross promotion with the NBA.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
