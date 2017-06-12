NMB dentist: Snoring is a fire alarm; wake up, sleep apnea is a serious problem

About 32,000 people crowded the former pavilion site this weekend for Carolina Country Music Fest, enjoying music while also eating and drinking, leaving all of their trash behind.More >>
The city of Florence held its regularly scheduled city council meeting Monday afternoon and officially approved its budget for the new fiscal year that begins July 1.More >>
Gov. Henry McMaster has vetoed 41 items in next year's state budget, slashing over $56 million in funds the General Assembly approved last Tuesday.More >>
Despite getting charged with DUI, the organizer of the Carolina Country Music Fest still felt the weekend was a success.More >>
South Carolina’s gas tax, which goes into effect July 1, will raise the sales tax cap on boats from $300 to $500. This means anyone who buys a boat after July 1 will more than likely have to pay a little extra.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
The Jackson Police Department is investigating a suspicious death that involves an unidentified man.More >>
This husky looks really different with no hair.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a day care bus in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Fire has destroyed the home of a Mississippi man charged with killing eight people.More >>
The usually hidden venomous spider tends to come out in summer as people move in and out of houses and do spring cleaning, experts say.More >>
Employees confirm a large explosion has occurred in the shop at Carl Cannon Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC in Jasper.More >>
The mother was charged with two counts of abandoning or endangering a child.More >>
Authorities have resumed their search for 16-year-old swimmer off the South Carolina coast.More >>
