New 70s-inspired doughnut shop opening in The Market Common this summer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 1970s-inspired doughnut shop will be making its way to The Market Common this summer.

According to a press release, Peace, Love & Little Donuts will be located at 3020 Nevers St., beside Orvis, across from Valor Park.

The eatery is set to open in the first weeks of August.

Offerings at the store come in three categories: groovy toppings; far out frosting, which includes a single topping or frosting; and funkadelic, which boasts flavor combinations like maple bacon and raspberry lemonade, the release stated.

At Peace, Love & Little Donuts, each creation begins with a plain cake doughnut that is fried right in front of the customer before the individual chooses from more than 50 toppings.

According to the release, there are over 25 shops nationwide, and this will be the first one located in South Carolina.

The first Peace, Love & Little Donuts opened eight years ago in Pittsburgh.

